BJP MLA Manvendra Singh joins Congress ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections

BJP MLA Manvendra Singh met Congress president Rahul Gandhi before joining the party on Wednesday. He is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2018 15:29 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi with BJP MLA Manvendra Singh who joined the Congress in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018. (PTI)

Rajasthan BJP MLA Manvendra Singh, who is the son of former Union minister Jaswant Singh, joined the Congress on Wednesday ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Singh met Congress president Rahul Gandhi before joining the party in the presence of leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Avinash Pande and Randeep Surjewala.

The party announced the move at a press conference.

Congress leaders believe his joining the party will help bring in Rajput votes in the assembly polls

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 15:28 IST

