BJP MLAs protest outside Maharashtra Assembly, demands Nawab Malik's resignation

In Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs on Monday continued protests outside the Assembly to demand the resignation of Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik. Malik, a senior leader in the NCP that is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi in the state, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in connection with a money laundering case linked to wanted gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The BJP has been pressing for Malik's sacking but, so far, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has held out.

Malik was arrested February 23 and sent to custody. The court noted that 'statements of witnesses prima facie show the involvement of Malik in money laundering'.

The case is based on a FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency against Dawood Ibrahim and other aides under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Apart from being the NCP spokesperson, Malik was also the minister of minority and skills development, as well as the 'guardian minister' for the districts of Parbhani and Gondia.

The NCP last week bowed partially to pressure from the BJP and removed Malik from these positions. His portfolios and 'guardian minister' status have been redistributed among NCP leaders and ministers Dhananjay Munde and Prajakt Tanpure.

The NCP, however, is adamant that Malik will not be stripped of his cabinet desgination.

Also last week the Bombay High Court rejected Malik’s interim application seeking immediate release in the case against him. The court said that just because the special court hearing his case did not rule in his favour it make that court's order illegal or wrong.

Malik had argued that his arrest on February 23 and subsequent remand to the Enforcement Direcotrate was illegal as the alleged offence took place prior to the enactment of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and its provisions could not be applied retrospectively.

The petition also claimed there was no evidence of his links with the underworld.

Earlier this month former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other state BJP leaders were briefly detained by police after vociferous protests against Nawab Malik.