e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / BJP MP alleges car vandalised by workers of Trinamool Congress, party denies claim

BJP MP alleges car vandalised by workers of Trinamool Congress, party denies claim

A Trinamool Congress leader said that Arjun Singh was making false allegations to be in the news as his party was losing ground.

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 08:24 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HIndustan Times, Kolkata
File photo of Arjun Singh, Member of Parliament from Barrackpore.
File photo of Arjun Singh, Member of Parliament from Barrackpore.(ANI Photo)
         

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker in West Bengal claimed on Monday that his car was vandalised by the workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Arjun Singh, the Member of Parliament (MP) from Barrackpore, alleged that the incident happened in Halisahar area of North 24 Parganans district on Sunday.

Singh said the incident took place when he had gone to a party worker’s home. “I had gone for a meeting there but as soon as I joined it, supporters of TMC started throwing bricks at my vehicle,” Singh told mediapersons.

Some motorcycles parked outside the home were also vandalised, alleged the MP.

TMC leaders, however, refuted the charge and instead alleged that BJP workers had ransacked one of the offices of their party.

Partha Bhowmick, TMC legislator from Naihati, told the media that Singh was making false allegations to be in the news as his party was losing ground.

No senior police officer could be contacted for comments.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
China to supply 4 attack drones to Pak, prompts India to revive Predator-B plan
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
Are coronavirus cases in Mumbai plateauing?
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
Another grim milestone: India No.3 in total coronavirus cases
‘Not intimidated’: US Navy tweets sharp comeback to China on ‘aircraft carrier killer’
‘Not intimidated’: US Navy tweets sharp comeback to China on ‘aircraft carrier killer’
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
China’s Bhutan move aimed at India
India eyes acquisition of Predator-B drones from US
India eyes acquisition of Predator-B drones from US
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
Covid update: Terrorists infected; India-US flights; Kerala ‘volcano’ analogy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In