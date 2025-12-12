BJP MP confronts Trinamool's Saugata Roy over smoking at Parliament premises. He walks off | Video

Bhartiya Janata Party MPs Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday confronted Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy over smoking at the Parliament premises. This came on the same day as BJP MP Anurag Thakur, without taking names, accused a TMC MP of smoking banned e-cigarettes in the Lok Sabha. In a video, Union minister Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat can be seen interacting with TMC MP Saugata Roy(ANI)

Videos showed Giriraj Singh and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat interacting with Saugata Roy, who later defended the move saying smoking was allowed outside the Parliament building.

Watch

Giriraj Singh further said that if an MP smokes an e-cigarette inside the House, it hurts the dignity of the House. He also said that it shows how much they respect the House.

In another video, Shekhawat can be heard telling Roy, Aap sarvajanik swasthay ko khatra pahunch rahe hain (you are putting public health in danger).

Earlier on Thursday, Anurag Thakur asked if the e-cigarettes, which have been banned in the country, are allowed in the House. When the speaker said no, Thakur said that a TMC member has been “constantly smoking e-cigarettes in the house” for several days.

Following this, the house broke out in an uproar with BJP members demanding action. Birla urged members to maintain dignity and stated that he will take action if a written complaint is filed.

On Thakur's allegations, Saugata Roy said that it is allowed outside the Parliament. "We cannot smoke inside the building, but can outside...," Roy was quoted as saying.

On Friday, Roy again reiterated his statement and reportedly said that smoking cigarettes inside the House is prohibited, but it can be done in the open space outside the House. “There is no allegation,” Roy added.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla demanded that the TMC take action against the MP who “lowered the dignity” of the House. He said that “getting an e-cigarette in Parliament is against the law.”