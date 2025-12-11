New Delhi Senior BJP leader and former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday criticised what he termed a “new system” of moving impeachment motions against judges who deliver unfavourable judgments. BJP MP criticises ‘new system’ of seeking impeachment of judges

His remarks came a day after 108 MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) submitted an impeachment notice in the Lok Sabha seeking the removal of Justice GR Swaminathan of the Madras high court.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on electoral reforms, the BJP MP from Patna Sahib warned that involving the Chief Justice of India (CJI) in the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners could amount to an encroachment on the constitutional doctrine of separation of powers.

Responding to Opposition criticism of the new law that removes the CJI from the selection panel, Prasad argued that while judicial independence is vital, the judiciary should not be drawn into every institutional mechanism.

“We all respect the independence of the judiciary. But would it be appropriate to involve the judiciary in everything? Is it not against the separation of powers doctrine?” he asked.

He suggested that the Opposition’s insistence on including the CJI reflected “weaknesses among us,” which, he said, was not healthy for democracy.