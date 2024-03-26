 BJP MP Dilip Ghosh stokes row over ‘father’ barb at Mamata. TMC calls him a ‘disgrace’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh stokes row over ‘father’ barb at Mamata. TMC calls him a ‘disgrace’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 04:01 PM IST

The Trinamool Congress has demanded an apology from West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday stoked controversy by allegedly mocking the family background of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh in a viral clip was heard asking Mamata Banerjee to clarify the ‘identity of her father.’ (PTI)
West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh in a viral clip was heard asking Mamata Banerjee to clarify the ‘identity of her father.’ (PTI)

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, Dilip Ghosh mocked TMC's slogan of ‘bangla nijer meye ke chai (Bengal wants its own daughter)’. He said that CM Mamata Banerjee should first clarify the ‘identity of her father.’ Ghosh was quoted by PTI as saying, “When she goes to Goa, she says she is the daughter of Goa. In Tripura, she says she is the daughter of Tripura. First, let her clarify."

The Trinamool Congress has hit out at the former West Bengal BJP chief over his remarks, demanding an apology. West Bengal women and child development minister Shashi Panja said the comments reflect the ‘DNA of the saffron camp.’

"He should immediately tender his apology. The comments reflect the DNA of the saffron camp, which smacks of the misogynistic mindset of the BJP. The EC must take note of it," she said.

“@DilipGhoshBJP is a disgrace in the name of political leadership! From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. @MamataOfficial, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy,” the TMC posted on its X handle.

“One thing is crystal clear: Ghosh has zero respect for the women of Bengal, whether it be the revered goddess of Hinduism or the only woman chief minister of India," TMC added.

TMC has also filed a complaint against Ghosh with the West Bengal chief electoral officer for "passing derogatory and offensive comment personally attacking Mamata Banerjee, thereby violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC)".

Several other TMC leaders also attacked Ghosh's comments on the Bengal CM. “Dilip Ghosh's frustration from being sidelined by his own party is very apparent and his insecurity is shown through his uncouth and lowly behaviour,” said TMC's Kunal Ghosh.

“...Dilip Ghosh is frustrated. The kind of statements that he has made against Mamata Banerjee - that she should first give an identity of her father - has never before been heard against a woman in this country," TMC leader Sushmita Dev said.

"The more the BJP insults Mamata Banerjee, the more people will be with her. I would like to tell Dilip Ghosh that we know where this filthy thinking of yours against women comes from. This is RSS' thinking - that which is against women...The respect that the people of Bengal give Mamata Didi, she is considered the daughter of the country…” she added.

(With inputs from PTI)

