Bengal BJP MP Dilip Ghosh's big claim: ‘Will take PM Modi only 2 mins to cool…’

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh on Sunday hit out at chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress for allegedly destroying the state. He also made a controversial statement claiming that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi could settle the Kashmir issue, it would take “only two minutes for him to settle all the unrest in Bengal”. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (PTI Photo/File/Representative use)

Slamming the TMC government over the Sandeshkhali unrest and delayed arrest of party strongman and main accused Sheikh Shahjahan, Dilip Ghosh said that goons and rapists are protected under the flag of TMC who were arrested only after pressure from the Opposition and media.

"Goons and rapists are present in every nook and corner of the state, protected under the flag of TMC. TMC protected a criminal, a rapist for two months... After being pressured by our protests and the media, the state police were forced to arrest him, and he was soon suspended from the party... The TMC has destroyed Bengal. They have looted everything from property to women's modesty... If PM Narendra Modi can cool down the Kashmir issue, it will take him only 2 minutes to cool down Bengal," news agency ANI quoted Dilip Ghosh as saying.

The BJP on Saturday announced 20 out of 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal. The candidates were announced in wake of PM Modi's mega development push in the TMC bastion. The party is aiming to surpass its 2019 tally of 18 seats in the state. Amit Shah earlier in a rally in Birbhum had set a target of winning 35 seats in the state, which was once a Left bastion for 34 years before Mamata Banerjee came to power.

Here's the list on BJP West Bengal candidates:

1. Nisith Pramanik - Cooch Behar (SC)

2. Manoj Tigga - Alipurduars (ST)

3. Dr. Sukanta Majumdar - Balurghat

4. Khagen Murmu - Maldaha Uttar

5. Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury - Maldaha Dakshin

6. Dr. Nirmal Kumar Saha - Baharampur

7. Shri Gauri Shankar Ghosh - Murshidabad

8. Jagannath Sarkar - Ranaghat (SC)

9. Shantanu Thakur - Bangaon (SC)

10. Dr. Ashok Kandari - Joynagar (SC)

11. Dr. Anirban Ganguly - Jadavpur

12. Dr. Rathin Chakraborty - Howrah

13. Locket Chatterjee - Hooghly

14. Soumendu Adhikari - Kanthi

15. Hiranmay Chattopadhyay - Ghatal

16. Jyotirmay Singh Mahato - Purulia

17. Dr. Shubash Sarkar - Bankura

18. Soumitra Khan - Bishnupur

19. Pawan Singh - Asansol

20. Priya Saha - Bolpur (SC)

The BJP has left no stone unturned to corner Mamata Banerjee over several issues, the latest being the violence in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali town.

PM Modi hit out at the Bengal CM over Shahjahan saying the party was protecting the TMC leader and the police had to arrest him only after the BJP leaders exerted pressure on the government.

“The country is seeing what Trinamool Congress has done with the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The whole country is angry. The soul of Raja Ram Mohan Roy must have been pained by what happened in Sandeshkhali...the party was protecting the TMC leader and the police had to arrest him yesterday after the BJP leaders exerted pressure on the government," he said.

The town of Sandeshkhali was witnessing a massive unrest for over two weeks as women protestors were seeking justice against sexual harassment and land grabbing committed by Shahjahan. The TMC leader who had been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked ED officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam in January this year, was arrested on Thursday.

