BJP MP from Darjeeling alleges attempt on life in remote Kalimpong village

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:37 IST

Darjeeling’s BJP MP Raju Bista alleged on Tuesday that there was an attempt on his life in a remote village in Kalimpong district while on his way to inaugurate a primary school.

He alleged in a statement that a few of his supporters and security officers were injured in the attack by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters.

The attack took place is about 30 km from Kalimpong town.

“There was an attempt on my life,” Bista said in a statement.

“On reaching Mandir Khola, Char Pul, Sinji a group of around 80-100 TMC goons, among whom majority of the men were drunk, stopped our way. Initially, they were shouting slogans, which quickly turned into a physical attack with knife and other sharp weapons and heavy stone pelting on our supporters and myself,” the statement said.

“Many of our BJP party workers and our alliance partner GJM (Gorkha Janmukti Morcha) party workers have been injured in the attack. My private security officer was stuck on the chest and upper body following his attempt to cover me from the oncoming barrage of blows and stones thrown at me. My personal security officer was also injured,” Bista said.

The BJP MP also alleged that the attack wouldn’t have been possible without the tactical support of West Bengal Police.

TMC Darjeeling hills committee president L B Rai denied that his party’s supporters were involved in the attack. “All of our supporters are in Kurseong to welcome the chief minister who is supposed to arrive this evening. I suspect their own men have attacked Bista and they are trying to malign us,” he said.

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is on a tour of north Bengal between October 21 and 23.

Bista did not respond to calls, but BJP leaders said the MP was going to Kalimpong police station to lodge a complaint. Eventually, Bista could not attend the inauguration programme of the school and returned.

Bista was a BJP candidate and won the highest margin from West Bengal in the general elections last summer. He won with a margin of 4.13 lakh votes.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 22:37 IST