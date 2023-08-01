‘Qutub Minar of hatred’: BJP MP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘kerosene’ tweet

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Giriraj Singh on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet attacking the BJP for "spreading kerosene of hatred across the country." Union Minister Giriraj Singh(HT File Photo)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Giriraj Singh wrote, “Those who do politics of hatred from generation to generation, today they are spreading the knowledge of love. In the greed of becoming the Prime Minister, they got India divided and got millions of Hindus killed."

"The second generation imposed emergency, the third generation got thousands of Sikhs killed. He himself is the leader of Tukde-Tukde gang, who gets cows slaughtered in Kerala and abuses India abroad. This is the Qutub Minar of hatred,” he said.

Giriraj Singh made the statement after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP and its forces were spreading the "kerosene of hatred" across the country and that only “love could douse the fire”. “The BJP, the media and the forces standing with them have spread the kerosene of hatred across the country,” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi's comments came after clashes between communities in Haryana's Nuh got violent over the past few days. Five people, including two home guards, were killed and many others were injured in the violence. The clashes broke out in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district after a mob tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession.

As news of the clash spread, mobs in Gurugram's Sohna pelted stones and set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. Protesters also blocked a road for hours.

Speaking about the violence Haryana home minister Anil Vij said on Tuesday, "The violence did not take place suddenly. It was masterminded by someone with the target to disturb peace of the country and the state. The anti-social elements had collected stone, bullets were fired...it did not happen suddenly…therefore, an inquiry has been set up in this matter and whoever is found guilty will not be spared.”