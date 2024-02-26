'Not Siddaramaiah but…': BJP MP Hegde for booked for ‘insulting’ Karnataka CM

The Karnataka home ministry has got a suo motu case filed against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anantkumar Hegde who described chief Minister Siddaramaiah as ‘Sidramulha Khan,’ said police. BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde.(Photo: Twitter)

“According to the directions of the home ministry, we have registered a suo-motu case against MP Hegde who used an insulting word against the chief minister,” said S Vishnuvardhan, the superintendent of police (SP) of Uttara Kannada.

In a party workers’ convention held on February 23 in Mundagod town, Hegde listed the alleged failures of the Siddaramaiah government and briefed how the state Congress government was helping the Muslims financially.

“At least 99.99% Hindus of the state pay the tax regularly, but it’s been used for the Masjids. He is not Siddaramaiah but Sidramulha Khan who is working for the welfare of Muslims on the taxes by Hindus,” said Hegde who is representing the Canara constituency for the sixth consecutive term.

The police said, they have the video of the provocative speech.

“We have the video of the entire speech of MP Hegde which was forwarded to the home ministry,” added the SP.

Condemning the MP’s statement, Congress leaders said, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and politicians like Hegde are trying to spoil the peace and religious harmony of the district.

“It is unfortunate that the MP representing us since 25 years is now trying to divide us for his electoral benefit,” said senior Congress leader, RV Deshpande from Uttara Kannada who is representing Halyan assembly constituency for the 7th time.

Deshpande, who handled many important portfolios in many previous Congress governments said, the people of Uttara Kannada will not align with Hegde’s thoughts.

“Despite RSS and Hegde trying to spoil the peace of the district with their hidden religious agenda, people have failed their attempts,” Deshpande said.

Hitting at Hegde’s lack of work in his constituency, Deshpande said, the Canara constituency has remained unchanged since 2000. Not even a single bus shelter was constructed in his 25-year tenure.

“Like many BJP MPs, he too won the elections in seasonal waves,” he said.

Even many BJP office bearers from Uttara Kannada district, who did not wish to be named said, Hegde was only recently seen in public after the last LokSabha elections.

“As many demands of the public have not been addressed, the district’s BJP block is not in a position to face people and ask them to elect the party again. We feel bad that the constituency is not developed and also apologise the people that our MP, Hegde, has not met them since last four-five years,” added a party worker from the district.

He added, that the party workers don’t know what to respond when people ask them about the whereabouts of MP Hegde.

According to highly placed sources in state BJP, the high command has been considering of changing Hegde’s candidature over his lack of efficiency and aggressive Hindu fundamentalism that has forced the party to apologise in the public.

Hegde is known for his religious provocative speeches. Last year, he landed his party in trouble through his controversial speech on changing the Constitution of the country after which the leaders had to apologise.

The MP had said, “BJP has pledged to change the Constition of the nation given by Ambedkar. The party can never accept the Constitution given by a Dalit.”

The party workers said, both the Centre and the state BJP unit feel there are chances of losing if Hegde is again selected to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.