BJP MP Hegde booked over remark on Bhatkal mosque

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP Anant Kumar Hegde made a controversial statement about the destruction of Bhatkal mosque, a suo motu case was filed against him at Kumata police station, police said. Despite the backlash, MP Anant Kumar Hegde said that such protests would not deter the Hindu community from pursuing what they deem as just (HT)

“A case has been filed against Anant Kumar Hegde. The case relates to hate speech and an attempt to create unrest in the district,” said Karwar SP Vishnuvarshan.

The police have registered the case under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) of IPC. The investigation is still underway, the SP said.

Addressing BJP workers in Kumta, the former Union minister and MP from Uttara Kannada said the fate of Chinnada Palli mosque in Bhatkal would be parallel to that of the Babri Masjid, adding that some might interpret his statement as a “threat”.

Despite the backlash, Hegde said that such protests would not deter the Hindu community from pursuing what they deem as just. He declared, “Like Babri Masjid was demolished, Chinnada Palli mosque will be demolished in Bhatkal. The media can write it as a threat, but we don’t care. But, we will do it. This is not the decision of Anant Kumar Hegde, but it is the decision of the Hindu community.”

Hegde went on to claim that numerous Hindu structures had been converted into masjids, and the Hindu community is determined to reclaim them. Drawing historical parallels, he mentioned instances where mosques were once Hindu temples, reinforcing the community’s resolve to rectify what they view as insults.

The timing of Hegde’s statement coincides with the preparations for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22 in Ayodhya. Hegde criticised chief minister Siddaramaiah for his decision not to attend the event, accusing him of catering to minority votes and labelling his approach as “cheap and anti-Hindu.”

“In a democracy, parties come and go, that is natural. But our opposition is to the non-Hindu mindset like that of Siddaramaiah,” he said,

In response to Siddaramaiah’s announcement that he would visit the Ram Temple after January 22, Hegde claimed a ‘Hindu’ victory,’ highlighting the shift in the Chief Minister’s stance within just eight days.

Hegde, who had kept a low profile in recent years, has emerged back into the political spotlight amidst rumours of potential exclusion from the upcoming ticket allocation. Speculation has been fuelled by concerns over Hegde’s rumoured health issues, raising questions about his political future.

The MP recently met BJP State president BY Vijayendra, where he reportedly sought support for a party ticket. Leaders in the know of the matter said that the party expressed apprehensions regarding complaints about Hegde’s perceived detachment from the public and party workers. In response to these concerns, Hegde assured the party that he would take steps to address these issues.

When asked about the controversial statement, deputy chief minister DK Siddaramaiah said: “Nothing better could be expected from a person who said they have come to power only to change the Constitution.”

Shivakumar said that people would answer Hegde. “I think Anant Kumar Hegde was unwell, and he was resting. Now he has come back and begun blabbering. People will answer him.”

Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “Attempts to disturb peace in the state will not be tolerated.”