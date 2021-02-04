BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday demanded the imposition of the President's rule in Jharkhand alleging that 4,000 rape cases were reported last year in the state and women are not safe there.
"Our Prime Minister talks of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but in last one year, 4,000 rape cases were reported in Jharkhand. Girls and women were murdered after rape. The Chief Minister himself is accused of a 2013 rape case and the matter is being heard in Bombay High Court," Dubey, Lok Sabha MP from Godda constituency of Jharkhand said.
"Women are not safe there and hence I want to say that it is the favourable condition to impose President''s rule there and hence I want to request that President's rule should be imposed immediately in Jharkhand to protect women," he added.
He was speaking during the zero hour in Lok Sabha.
The Lower House of the Parliament resumed proceedings after the fourth adjournment, amid sloganeering from Opposition in protest against farm laws. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, has requested the protesting members to use the Zero Hour to raise important issues.
Vishnu Dayal Sharma, BJP MP from Jharkhand's Palamu asked for railways crossings that have been shut down to be opened in his constituency in the state.
During Zero Hour, Manoj Tiwari BJP MP from North-East constituency of Delhi raised the issue of education in Delhi. He requested the Education Ministry to provide Navodaya Vidyalaya in his Lok Sabha constituency.
"A lot of students are failing exams because teachers are either not available or are unable to give attention to children in schools. I don't want to leave the important matter of education on the Delhi government so kindly open a Navodaya Vidyalay in my constituency," Tiwari said.
Madhya Pradesh' Balaghat MP Dhal Singh Bisen urged the government to enhance internet connectivity in his constituency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On farmers' protest, Sonakshi Sinha says 'don't give in to that narrative'
- The actor took to Instagram to express her disapproval towards tweets posted by celebrities from the film industry and sportspersons who criticised western celebrities who were tweeting in support of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget 2021-22 will fuel entrepreneurial spirit among Indians: Sitharaman
- The finance minister on Monday unveiled a Union Budget providing significant increase in health and capital expenditure to boost the economy that contracted by 23.9% in the first quarter of the current financial year mainly because of a 68-day nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demands President's rule in Jharkhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DGCA allows agri dept to fly drones over 100 districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd ICMR serosurvey: 21.5% population showed evidence of past exposure to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closely monitoring developments in Myanmar, says India
- The Ministry of Externa Affairs also said that India is also engaged on the Myanmar issue as a member of the UN Security Council.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal got highest-ever allocation in rail budget: Piyush Goyal
- He also said due to the non-availability of land as many as 34 projects in the state have received only token allotment in the Budget 2021-22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress upset with party MP’s remarks against Kerala CM
- The ruling CPI(M) has sought an apology from Kannur's Congress MP Sudhakaran for his comments against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Serious matter': What BJP leaders said on Greta Thunberg's toolkit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stranded in Chinese waters, 16 more Indian sailors to return home
- Twenty-three sailors stranded on MV Jag Anand, which was at anchorage near Jingtang port since June 13 last year, returned this month after a crew change was arranged at a Japanese port. Now, the 16 sailors stranded on MV Anastasia since September 20 will return after a crew change.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India again asks Sri Lanka to stick to commitments on developing port terminal
- India, Japan and Sri Lanka had signed an agreement in 2019 on jointly developing the East Container Terminal (ECT) of Colombo port.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear bail plea of comedian Munawar Faruqui tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: BJP replicating Tripura model in poll-bound Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eight-year-old girl found murdered in Kolkata day after she went missing
- Locals alleged that someone known to the victim committed the crime because it would be difficult for anyone to kidnap a child from the lane which remains crowded.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox