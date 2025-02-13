Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya confident in strengthening India-US ties during Modi's visit

ANI |
Feb 13, 2025 12:30 PM IST

MP Tejasvi Surya expresses confidence in strengthening India-US relations during PM Modi's US visit, highlighting India's role in science and entrepreneurship

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Thursday expressed confidence in the strengthening of India-US bilateral relations during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States.

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US on Thursday, Tejasvi Surya, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), voiced optimism in the improvement of India-US bilateral ties.(ANI)
During Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US on Thursday, Tejasvi Surya, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), voiced optimism in the improvement of India-US bilateral ties.(ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Surya emphasised India's pivotal role in sectors such as science and entrepreneurship and underscored the strategic importance of the US as a key partner in India's national priorities.

"India-US relationship is an important relationship for both the countries. The bilateral relationship is only growing stronger with the new administration in place. The bilateral will only grow stronger. India plays an important role in the scientific and entrepreneurial sectors in the US. The US is a very important partner in many areas of national importance for India," the BJP MP said.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington, discusses India-US friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

After landing in the US, PM Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora who had gathered there to welcome him. People chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Modi Modi" as they welcomed him. PM Modi thanked them for welcoming him.

"A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them," PM Modi posted on X.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet."

Also read: US President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs ahead of PM Modi visit

PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with US Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC on Wednesday (local time). PM Modi and Gabbard discussed various aspects of India-US friendship.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On