PM Narendra Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington, discusses ‘India-US friendship’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with newly elected director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning (IST). This was one of the first meetings among many in Modi’s packed US schedule, which also includes meeting President Donald Trump. PM Modi congratulated Tulsi Gabbard on her confirmation as US' Director of National Intelligence(X/@narendramodi)

Sharing a glimpse of the meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, PM Narendra Modi said that he discussed India-US friendship with her and also congratulated her for becoming Trump’s Director of National Intelligence.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary.”

Modi, who is on a two-day US visit, was welcomed by a huge crowd of the Indian diaspora and expressed his gratitude to them.

“A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” he wrote on X.

PM Modi-Donald Trump meet

Prime Minister Modi is slated to meet President Donald Trump during his trip to the United States and hold a bilateral meeting with him. This will be the first official meeting between Modi and Trump in the latter’s second term as the US President.

Expressing his anticipation to meet Trump, Modi said he was “looking forward” to the meeting and discussing India-US ties. On X, he wrote, “Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet. @realDonaldTrump”

Modi will be one of the first world leaders to meet Trump after his inauguration as the 47th US President on January 20. The visit is expected to focus on a wide range of bilateral issues, with experts anticipating that sensitive topics could also be raised during the discussions, according to a news agency PTI report.