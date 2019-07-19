BJP must check its leaders’ wealth: Mayawati hits out after brother’s property attached

BSP chief Mayawati on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “targeting her family members”, a day after the income tax department attached a plot worth Rs 400 crore in Noida belonging to her brother and his wife.

Mayawati said, in a statement on Friday morning, that the Centre and its agencies should enquire about the wealth of the ruling party’s leader. The movable and immovable asset of the BJP leaders when they joined politics and how much property they own at present must be looked into, she said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief reiterated her party will not bow to the pressure tactics of the BJP and will continue its fight for the restoration of democratic values and constitutional rights of the people.

She alleged that the BJP spent over Rs 2,000 crore to buy votes in the Lok Sabha election held this year. The BJP is working on castiest agenda in Uttar Pradesh after the Lok Sabha election and opposition leaders are being targeted and atrocities on Dalits and tribals has increased, she said.

On Thursday, she had similarly accused the central government of misusing its powers and implicating the members of opposition parties in false cases. She had condemned the torture of her brother and sisters and said her party will not be threatened or bogged down by such acts.

She said in 2003 the then BJP government had used the income tax department and CBI to harass her but she got justice from the Supreme Court after a long struggle.

The provisional order for the attachment of the seven-acre plot, “beneficially owned” by Mayawati’s brother Anand Kumar and his wife Vichiter Lata was issued on July 16 by the Delhi-based Benami Prohibition Unit (BPU) of the I-T department.

Mayawati had recently appointed Kumar as the BSP’s national vice-president.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 11:17 IST