BJP names 4 union ministers to head up party's Rajya Sabha polls efforts

The BJP on Wednesday appointed four union ministers to head the party's election bids for forthcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been assigned to Rajasthan. Railways and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been made in-charge of Maharashtra. Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been nominated to ensure the party's success in Haryana and tourism minister G Kishan Reddy will look after polls in Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The party has also announced the names of in-charge for Tripura. At a press briefing, BJP chief JP Nadda announced that the party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Assam minister Ashok Singhal, and political secretary to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jayanta Mallabaruah will head the Rajya Sabha elections for the saffron camp from Tripura.

Elections for as many as 57 seats in the Upper House of the Parliament will take place on June 10. Counting of votes will be held on the same day. Lawmakers from 15 states, including Uttar Pradesh - a BJP stronghold, will look to send their colleagues to the Rajya Sabha.

The BJP has announced 22 names so far.

On Sunday, the BJP announced a first list consisting of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Karnataka) and commerce minister Piyush Goyal (Maharashtra), among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A day later, the party announced four more names, including OBC Morcha chief K Laxman (Telangana). Madhya Pradesh BJP vice president Sumitra Valmiki was named from that state, while Lal Singh Siroya featured in the list of nominees from Karnataka.