BJP national executive meeting tomorrow; upcoming state polls likely to top agenda

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its national executive meeting on Sunday in Delhi, with senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, scheduled to be in attendance. The meeting will take place in ‘hybrid’ form, with some attendees to be present physically, while others will attend virtually.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just a few months before five states, including four ruled by the BJP, are likely to go to polls, in February-March next year. Of these, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have BJP governments, while Punjab is the only Congress-ruled state. In late 2022, assembly elections will take place in two more states with BJP governments, including PM Modi and home minister Shah's home state, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting assumes significance also because of the party's mixed performance in the recently held bypolls for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats across 13 states. The BJP won only one Lok Sabha seat, and lost the other two, including the Mandi parliamentary constituency in poll-bound Himachal. In fact, the opposition Congress completed a clean sweep in the hill state, winning the Mandi seat and three assembly constituencies for which by-elections were held.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the BJP's slide continued as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered ‘unprecedented’ victory in all four assembly seats, while in Karnataka, another BJP-ruled state, the JP Nadda-led party suffered defeat in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district. However, in Assam, it bagged all five assembly constituencies.

Besides discussing all ‘important’ issues, party leaders, during the national executive, are also likely to laud the central government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the nationwide vaccination drive, which has seen more than 1 billion doses administered since it commenced on January 16 this year.

JP Nadda will deliver the opening remarks, while PM Modi is likely to deliver the valedictory address.

