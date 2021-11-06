Home / India News / BJP national executive meeting tomorrow; upcoming state polls likely to top agenda
india news

BJP national executive meeting tomorrow; upcoming state polls likely to top agenda

Leaders are also expected to discuss the recent bypolls, in which the party register a mixed performance.
BJP flags at party head quarter in New Delhi (File Photo)
BJP flags at party head quarter in New Delhi (File Photo)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold its national executive meeting on Sunday in Delhi, with senior party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, scheduled to be in attendance. The meeting will take place in ‘hybrid’ form, with some attendees to be present physically, while others will attend virtually.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes just a few months before five states, including four ruled by the BJP, are likely to go to polls, in February-March next year. Of these, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur have BJP governments, while Punjab is the only Congress-ruled state. In late 2022, assembly elections will take place in two more states with BJP governments, including PM Modi and home minister Shah's home state, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh.

The meeting assumes significance also because of the party's mixed performance in the recently held bypolls for three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly seats across 13 states. The BJP won only one Lok Sabha seat, and lost the other two, including the Mandi parliamentary constituency in poll-bound Himachal. In fact, the opposition Congress completed a clean sweep in the hill state, winning the Mandi seat and three assembly constituencies for which by-elections were held.

Also Read | Bypolls an endorsement of incumbent governments : BJP

Meanwhile, in West Bengal, the BJP's slide continued as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) registered ‘unprecedented’ victory in all four assembly seats, while in Karnataka, another BJP-ruled state, the JP Nadda-led party suffered defeat in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's home district. However, in Assam, it bagged all five assembly constituencies.

Also Read | Karnataka bypolls: BJP wins Sindgi; Bommai says taking Hangal defeat ‘seriously’

Besides discussing all ‘important’ issues, party leaders, during the national executive, are also likely to laud the central government over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, including the nationwide vaccination drive, which has seen more than 1 billion doses administered since it commenced on January 16 this year.

JP Nadda will deliver the opening remarks, while PM Modi is likely to deliver the valedictory address.

(with PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp narendra modi jp nadda + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out