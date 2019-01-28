BJP, NDA will suffer if Citizenship Bill is passed, says JD(U)

BJP’s key ally, the Janta Dal (United) has said that the alliance will suffer if the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), which is facing stiff opposition from several outfits and organisations in the Northeast, is passed in Rajya Sabha.

A JD(U) delegation arrived in Guwahati on the invitation of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), BJP’s former ally which withdrew from the alliance in protest against the proposed amendment in the law.

On Tuesday, the AGP will host a key meeting of regional parties in Guwahati to deliberate on the bill which is facing stiff opposition.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said almost all regional parties are coming together and will request the Union government to reconsider the bill.

“We will talk to home minister (Rajnath Singh). If possible, we will convey the feelings of the masses to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) also. With the passing of this bill, the NDA will suffer and the BJP will suffer,” KC Tyagi, JD(U) general secretary who arrived in Guwahati along with party vice-president Prashant Kishor and two other leaders, said.

The delegation will also be meeting Meghalaya chief minister Sangma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga.

Tyagi said the JD(U) will vote against the “unconstitutional bill” in Rajya Sabha.

“We are here on the invitation of the AGP and to extend our total support. We had earlier met in Patna. (Bihar chief minister) Nitish Kumar had said from Parliament to the streets, we are with them, with the fighting masses of Assam, AGP, AASU and other civil society organisations,” Tyagi said.

He said the JD(U) is apprehensive that the Congress is in support of the bill. “The bill has been passed in Lok Sabha. Our complaint also is that Congress should not have walked out in Lok Sabha. It became easy to pass the bill. We are apprehensive if the Congress is helping from the back door,” Tyagi said, hoping that Congress and allies would vote against it.

“We met Rajnath Singh and apprised him of the situation in Northeast. He was also concerned,” Tyagi said, after he addressed a joint press conference with AGP leaders in Guwahati.

AGP president Atul Bora said “at least nine parties are participating in tomorrow’s meeting. Among the key participants are NPP, NPF, UDP, MNF, NDPP, JD(U) and IPFT.”

NPP, IPFT, UDP, MNF are part of the North East Democratic Alliance, a regional alliance led by the BJP.

Conrad Sangma, the chief minister of NPP-led Meghalaya government which had passed a resolution against the CAB, said, “All the parties decided that we should meet and express our concern to the Union government.”

Zoramthanga, chief minister of Mizoram, who leads the MNF, which has been opposing the bill, confirmed his attendance.

(With inputs from David Laitphlang in Shillong)

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 19:22 IST