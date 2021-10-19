BJP objects to Rajasthan’s grant for modernisation of Muslim seminaries

The Rajasthan government has invited fresh applications for grants up to ₹25 lakh under its modernisation scheme launched in 2019 for Muslim seminaries or madrasas even as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Congress of misusing public money for religious activities. The BJP has called the scheme “Muslim appeasement”.

State minority affairs minister Saleh Mohammad rejected the BJP’s criticism as “baseless politics” and underlined the scheme is in line with the Prime Minister’s 15-point programme for the welfare of minorities. “If they have issues, they should ask the Prime Minister to stop the programme,” he said.

Under the scheme, the seminaries are provided with computers, internet connectivity, smart classes, furniture and other basic necessities.

Mohammad said the state government wants to promote quality education for 200,000 students studying in these seminaries and allocated ₹3 crore in 2019-20, ₹5 crore in 2020-21, and ₹17 crore for 2021-22 for the scheme. He added there are 6,000 registered Muslim seminaries in the state. Mohammad said only those that fulfil the conditions under the scheme will get the grants.

BJP leader and former education minister Vasudev Devnani said there cannot be a bigger example of Congress’s “appeasement politics” than the scheme. He added the government was providing financial support under the pretext of modernisation. “The government treasury is being used for religious activities of a certain class. The government is providing ₹25 lakh for the development of madrasas. The bonus is being given to madrasas ahead of Diwali. Is this a good use of public tax?”

BJP lawmaker Ram Lal Sharma said the grants amounted to appeasement for a vote bank. “This is against the principles of the Constitution and democracy. The government should work in a democratic and unbiased manner.”