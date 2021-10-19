Rajasthan to introduce stringent provisions to check unfair means in recruitment exams

The Rajasthan government plans to bring the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations under the category of cognisable and non-bailable offences and to increase the punishment for it from three to seven years.

“To prevent malpractices in recruitment examinations and to take strict action against those involved in the use of unfair means, the state government will make the law related to it more stringent. An ordinance will be brought in this regard soon,” said chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

The ordinance is being proposed against the backdrop of irregularities reported during the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers this month. Over a dozen government officials were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty during the examination. The state government snapped mobile internet and SMS services for 12 hours for fair conduct of the exam.

Gehlot said there will be provisions for strict action against those involved in cheating, paper leaks, and other irregularities in competitive examinations. He added strict action should be taken against those involved in unfair means. “If any government officer or employee is found to be involved in cases such as a paper leak, dummy candidate sitting and copying in recruitment examinations, the state government will terminate him.” He added if a person associated with any private educational institution is found to be involved, then its recognition will be cancelled.

The state had to cancel the librarian recruitment exam after the suspected paper leak. Eight people were arrested for allegedly helping candidates cheat during the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in September.