Friday, Apr 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
BJP objects to Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning for Congress candidate in Solapur

ByHT News Desk
Apr 19, 2024 05:01 PM IST

Hiring Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike for election campaign in Maharashtra's Solapur is Congress's new scam, the BJP said.

After a video of a Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning in Solapur for Congress candidate Praniti Shinde went viral, the BJP called it a 'scam' of the Congress party. Tagging the Election Commission of India and Shah Rukh Khan on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala shared some posts on the campaigning and wrote: "Imagine the lengths to which the party can go to fool people so brazenly and openly. Peddling fake surveys, making up fake anti-India narratives, using AI generated Deep Fakes of celebrities and now this. Now you know why this party is already blaming EVMs."

The video of a Shah Rukh Khan lookalike campaigning for the Congress in Solapur went viral.
Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

Some reports claimed it was Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri though there was no confirmation about the identity of the doppelganger. Ibrahim Qadri is famous as Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger and enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Gujarat-born Ibrahim Qadri rose to fame when SRK's Raees was released as Qadri's resemblance with SRK did not remain unnoticed. Qadri attends events where he delivers SRK's dialogues, copies his signature poses, dance moves etc.

In the video going viral, SRK's doppelganger -- sporting a ponytail -- could be seen waving to people. The vehicle bore the Congress banner with Rahul Gandhi, Praniti Shinde's photos on it among other leaders.

Praniti Shinde is the daughter of former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde who was also the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2003-2004. She is the sitting MLA of Solapur City Central and has been fielded by the Congress for the Lok Sabha. Solapur will go to the elections in the third phase on May 7. In 2019, Sushil Shinde lost the Solapur seat to BJP's Jaisidhesvar Swami. This time, the BJP has fielded Ram Satpute against Sushil Shinde's daughter. Ram is also a sitting MLA of Maharashtra -- from the Malshiras seat.

Recently a doctored video of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh went viral claiming he was criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment and price rise.

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / BJP objects to Shah Rukh Khan-lookalike campaigning for Congress candidate in Solapur
