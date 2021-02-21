BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response
- India’s response to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh was also discussed at the meeting of BJP national officer bearers.
The BJP national officer bearers meet on Sunday passed a resolution praising the Union government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective management despite the economic downturn and in ensuring the passage of the farm laws that intended to usher in broad reforms including improving remuneration farmers get for their produce.
National Vice President Raman Singh said, apart from coping with the economic slump and slowdown of the MSME sector that happened globally during the Covid-19 pandemic, there were concerns whether India could cope with the challenge given the poor health infrastructure.
“But PM Modi within 48 hours of the lockdown, announced a package to provide food and amenities to the poor. All arrangements were made to provide medical facilities. He had said his government is dedicated to the poor in 2014,” Singh said.
India’s response to the Chinese aggression in Ladakh was also discussed.
The political resolution also took note of the Bihar assembly elections where the BJP-led NDA returned to power. “The outcome of the Bihar elections saw people refusing to give a chance to those with negative thinking. In Kashmir, people have shown faith in democracy. Upcoming Elections were discussed and the support that the BJP is getting, in West Bengal shows people are fed up. In Assam, the government is hopeful of winning with a mandate,” Singh said.
Referring to Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Singh said the party organisation has been strengthened. “In this meeting, the PM and party president were thanked for giving the party a new direction,” he said.
A resolution on Atmanirbhar Bharat is also expected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Herd immunity difficult to achieve: AIIMS director Randeep Guleria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaundhara Raje’s loyalist MLAs complain of being sidelined in Rajasthan assembly
- The disgruntled MLAs said their adjournment motions were not being taken up and alleged that they did not have the backing of the leader of opposition.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in fuel prices 'not too much overall', says Haryana CM Khattar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashtriya Sankriti Mahotsav to begin tomorrow: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi appears to be taking on challenges of post-Covid era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel price rise: Have urged OPEC countries, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Govts elected to ease burden of people': Sonia Gandhi to PM on fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra BJP lawmaker arrested for assaulting cop; released hours later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra’s Amaravati district to be under 1-week lockdown starting Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delimitation in J-K is BJP’s exercise to divide communities, says Mehbooba Mufti
- The delimitation commission for the union territory was formed by the Centre on March 6 last year, just six months after Jammu and Kashmir' special status was revoked.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal govt reduces tax by Re 1 per litre on petrol, diesel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP passes political resolution on Centre’s Covid-19 response
- India’s response to the Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh was also discussed at the meeting of BJP national officer bearers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Heavy rain in Puducherry; schools to remain closed on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Centre names areas that need to exercise special caution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elephant kills forest guard in Uttarakhand’s Rajaji Tiger Reserve
- The victim was leading a four-member patrol on Saturday evening near Senthli Beat of Beriwada range when an elephant which was hiding behind trees suddenly attacked the team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox