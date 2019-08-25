BJP policies responsible for economic slowdown: Bittu

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:37 IST

Congress Member Parliament (MP) from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu lambasted ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and blamed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led regime for the economic slowdown in the country.

Bittu said that not only the automobile sector but other industrial sectors were also running into losses.

Bittu’s remarks come two days after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to assuage the bleeding auto sector.

Bittu, without naming the industrial unit, said that one of the biggest forging industries in the city has shown pink slips to 400 of its employees last week as the company has failed to cope with the financial crises.

He said that instead of resolving the current financial emergency, the saffron party was trying divert the attention of people by raising Kashmir and Pakistan issue.

“BJP is taking the people for a ride with their hyper nationalistic agenda. By talking about bullets and bombs, BJP is trying to deviate people from the core issue of economic slowdown. Pakistan a small country and no way it could be compared with a superpower like India. In our euphoria of decimating Pakistan, we should not run our country into crises,” said Bittu.

‘Pulwama attack gave boost to BJP’

He said that had the Pulwama attack not taken place, the election result would have been different.

“Even during the Lok Sabha elections, we had raised the issue of dwindling economic scenario and told the people that the country was facing the worst economic crises in the past 45 years. But Pulwama terror attack, followed by air strike, overshadowed the opposition campaign and brought BJP back to power,” said Bittu.

“Post election, the same issue of economic slowdown has come to haunt the BJP again. And the press conference by finance minister and releasing of hefty package gives credence to the claim that all is not well. The financial package would bring reprieve to the big automobile companies, but what about those who are making spare parts for these companies,” added Bittu.

Bittu warned that if the financial package will fail to provide relief to the industry, then the issue of slowdown will take the shape of an agitation.

“If the situation does not improve, then we will hit the road,” said the MP.

Welcomes criticism of oppn

Under fire from the opposition for remaining absent when Ludhiana was hit by floods, Bittu said the opposition has every right to question the ruling government and its representatives.

“Earlier, I could not visit the flood-affected areas as I had two important hearings at the Punjab and Haryana high court. Being the ruling regime of the state, we will try to do our best to provide reprieve to the flood-hit families as early as possible,” said Bittu.

Seconds Bains

Bittu also seconded the claims of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains about charging money in lieu supplying water to Rajasthan.

“I would not dwell into the issue about the legal veracity of the matter. We are rich in water resources and we have every right to get due compensation for the flood from the centeral government,” said Bittu.

QUOTE: Releasing of hefty financial package would bring reprieve to big automobile companies, but what about those who are making spare parts for these companies? If the industry does not get relief from the package, the issue of slowdown will take the shape of an agitation.

Ravneet Singh Bittu, Ludhiana MP

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 22:37 IST