BJP questions timing of Adani's US indictment, Congress cries foul

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday raised questions over attempts made to attack India's administration since Prime Minister Modi's resolution to make it a developed country, raking up the timing of Gautam Adani's US indictment. Gautam Adani was indicted by US prosecutors earlier in November.(Reuters)

Speaking during a Rajya Sabha session, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that several activities are happening to attack India's administration, economic and social system since PM Modi started the resolution to make India a developed country.

Trivedi cited a Mediapart (French publication) investigative report on the 'Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project', saying it claimed that OCCRP has foreign governments' funding and has connections with billionaire George Soros.

"We are not just saying based on a report. For the last 3 years, is it just a coincidence that whenever a session of the Indian Parliament such issues arrive, whether Pegasus, Hindenburg or a BBC documentary...In the current session, which started on November 25, but on November 20, a report of US attorney comes in reference to the business house." he said.

Congress MP KC Venugopal, meanwhile, reacted to these statements and said that whenever the party asks for an inquiry against "Adani's corruption", character assassination from that (BJP) side comes.

"They are trying to threaten us. But come what may we will continue to fight. There are parliamentary procedures and norms which are being violated by the treasury side. This Parliament is only for the government, not for the Opposition. They are not giving any space to the opposition," Venugopal told ANI.

Adani's US indictment

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, was charged with involvement in a plan to pay more than $250 million in bribes to government officials in India for solar energy contracts.

The 62-year-old billionaire, along with two Adani Green Energy Limited executives, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vineet Jain, are charged with securities fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy and securities fraud.

The US prosecutors' indictment against Adani had the Opposition demanding a probe into the billionaire and the corruption allegations against him.

Meanwhile, Adani had responded to allegations levelled against him, saying "every attack makes him stronger".

"As most of you would have read less than 2 weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the US about compliance practices at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges. What I can tell you is that every attack makes us stronger and every obstacle becomes a stepping stone," the Adani Group chairman had said.