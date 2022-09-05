BJP releases 'sting operation' video on Delhi liquor case, says, ‘no escape for Manish Sisodia’

The BJP on Monday turned the heat on the AAP government over the liquor case and released a 'sting video' in a press conference. BJP leader Sambit Patra also urged liquor traders in Delhi to not get scared and make videos on how much commission they had to pay to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. "Now, there is no escape route for you, Manish Sisodia ji," Sambit Patra said. "When Kejriwal ji came to power, he asked people to do sting operation against any corruption, this is exactly what happened. There has been a sting operation against Sting master Kejriwal ji," Sambit Patra said.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80% profit will go to Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and their friend. First, you give us our 80% commission and then sell the 20% however you can, we don't care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," Sambit Patra said, after playing the alleged sting video.

"Even if they were giving one bottle free with a liquor bottle, they were making profits. Consider how they were looting," Sambit Patra said.

The 'sting video' was of Kulvinder Marwah, father of Sunny Marwah, accused number 12 in the scam. "It is an open and shut case because Marwah ji himself is admitting all these in this video," Sambit Patra said adding that now Manish Sisodia has no escape route now.

The Aam Aadmi Party has not yet reacted to the ‘sting video’.

The CBI raided Manish Sisodia's residence last month in connection with the liquor scam. His bank locker has also been scanned by the CBI officers. Kejriwal and Sisodia have dismissed the charges and said the BJP targetted Kejriwal because of his rising popularity.

