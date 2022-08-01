Extension of excise policy approved, Delhi liquor stores, bars to reopen
Lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved the month-long extension of the existing Excise Policy 2021-22, paving the way for the reopening of liquor stores and bars in Delhi, an official in his office said. The excise department was now expected to issue an order for the extension following the approval.
Saxena noted he has no other option but to agree with the proposal of the Delhi Cabinet to extend the tenure of the existing retail and wholesale licenses, which expired on Sunday, till August 31 for stock clearance, to avoid any disruption or closure of retail or wholesale vends as well as to prevent sale of unauthorised liquor, and law and order situation due to non-availability of authorised liquor.
The licensees will have to pay an advance pro-rata fee for a month to the excise department. The term of the Excise Policy 2021-22 expired on July 31, and without the approval of the extension, selling liquor would have been considered illegal.
A representative of the National Restaurants Association of India said due to natural low demand for liquor on Monday morning and afternoon, the closure of the stores and bars did not lead to a massive crisis. “The bars can reopen after the order is out.”
At least two liquor traders HT spoke to said they are yet to get the extension order from the excise department and that they will reopen their stores as soon as they get it.
Earlier in the day, liquor stores and bars were shuttered. Shops across Delhi on Sunday reported panic buying as buyers joined serpentine queues as uncertainty prevailed over whether private stores will stay open from Monday.
The Delhi government late on Sunday decided to extend licences of private liquor vends under the new excise policy by a month. The move was aimed at ending chaos at shops during the transition process with the latest policy being rolled back. Delhi has switched back to the old excise regime under which the government will open liquor vends again. The government quit the liquor business after the new excise policy came into effect in November 2021.
The manager of a Connaught Place bar said earlier in the day that he received an email from the excise department saying the status of their license has changed to expired from Sunday. The email asked him to contact the department for further information.
The Delhi government decided to re-implement the old excise policy after Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation into alleged irregularities and procedural lapses in the implementation of the 2021-22 policy.
The Delhi Cabinet late on Sunday approved the extension and sent the proposal for Saxena’s approval. The Cabinet said the tenure of existing licenses was expiring on July 31 and added to maintain the confidence of people in the administration, the Delhi government extended the existing licenses for a month.
-
Monday musings: Less law, more order; the story of ‘missing’ traffic police personnel
For the past month, Punekars had a different experience driving on the city roads. What was different then? The police personnel who were supposed to be manning the traffic were missing. It was prolonged – for almost more than a month. The primary responsibility of traffic personnel is to make sure of a smooth flow of traffic on roads. The job was left solely to the network of CCTV cameras in spotting traffic violations.
-
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family hours after close aide's arrest
Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to family members of party MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Sunday night in a money laundering case. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in Bhandup, in suburban Mumbai, along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.
-
Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed Constable Ram Chandra for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.
-
Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, a government-run electric power transmission company for August. These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28.
-
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics