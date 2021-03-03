BJP responds to ‘outsider’ barb, asks Mamata Banerjee if RJD, SP are from Bengal

After Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, two young leaders from the Hindi heartland, threw their weight behind chief minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal, the BJP mounted a counter-attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for branding the saffron party as an “outsider”.

While RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met Banerjee at her office at Nabanna on Monday evening, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also extended his support.

“According to you BJP is outsider. But are RJD, SP and NCP, who are supporting you, from Bengal? Pishi (aunt) your only problem is Modi and everyone knows it,” the BJP’s Bengal unit tweeted on Wednesday.

Earlier in February RJD national general secretary Shyam Rajak met Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata while TMC MP Saugata Roy held talks with NCP's Sharad Pawar in Delhi.

“The chief minister and her nephew have been calling the BJP as an outsider. But now they are inviting other parties to Bengal to counter the BJP. Are they not outsiders? Actually the TMC is afraid and knows very well that it is going to lose this election,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in Bengal.

The TMC has been sharpening its attack on the BJP and has been trying to brand it as an outsider in Bengal. TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and the party’s top leaders have been targeting the BJP and its central leaders on every occasion on this front.

"People from Gujarat will not rule Bengal, the Trinamool Congress will rule Bengal," the TMC chief had recently said.

With an eye on women voters and to sharpen its ‘outsider’ charge against the BJP, the TMC recently launched its main campaign slogan --- ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’ (Bengal wants its own daughter) – ahead of the crucial assembly polls.

“The natural explanation is that while on the one hand the TMC wants to target women voters, it also wants to implicitly brand the BJP as an outsider saying that Bengal would want only its own daughter,” said Subhamoy Maitra, political analyst.

The TMC has downplayed the BJP’s counterattack saying that unlike the saffron party it is neither led nor controlled by “outsiders”.

“Other parties have just extended their support to us. They are not going to campaign for us nor lead us. But the control of BJP is in the hands of people who are not from Bengal. They are from other states and are outsiders. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Vijayvargiya do not belong to Bengal. Mamata Banerjee is the daughter of Bengal,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27. The BJP, which had made deep inroads in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 18 of the 42 seats, has set a target to win more than 200 seats out of the 294 seats in the assembly.

The TMC says that the BJP would not get more than 99 seats.