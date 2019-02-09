BJP’s gang of three is trying to topple the Karnataka government, says Congress

The Congress on Saturday accused the ‘BJP’s gang of three’ -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and senior leader BS Yeddyurappa -- of trying to ‘topple a democratically elected government in Karnataka’.

“BJP’s gang of three is trying to topple the Karnataka government. This gang of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yeddyurappa is using the Karnataka governor as a puppet to topple the elected government of the state” Congress’s Randeep Singh Surjewala said in New Delhi.

On Friday, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had accused the BJP of trying to topple the state government as he released two audio clips purportedly of opposition leader BS Yeddyurappa trying to allegedly bribe JD(S) legislator Naganagouda Kandkur with Rs 25 crore and a promise of a ministerial berth.

The president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit BS Yeddyurappa, on his part, dismissed the audio clips as “fake” and “a concocted story”.

HD Kumaraswamy released the clips at a hurriedly called press conference and claimed Yeddyurappa called Naganagouda’s son Sharangouda Kandkur early on Friday attempting to entice his father, who is an MLA from Gurmitkal.

The clips feature conversations allegedly between BS Yeddyurappa and Sharangouda Kandkur. The other was allegedly between Sharangouda and Pritam Gowda, the BJP MLA from Hassan.

Kumaraswamy also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, saying the opposition’s campaign, termed “Operation Lotus”, was being carried out with their permission. “Without the knowledge of the prime minister, is it possible to do all this?” he asked.

The ruling coalition partners Congress and JD(S) have been accusing the BJP of trying to topple their nine-month-old government with various offers, including bribe in cash and ministerial berths, a charge the opposition party has rejected.

Yeddyurappa told reporters in the state capital that Kumaraswamy had “concocted” the story to hide his failures and inability to keep the JD(S) and Congress flock together. “It is fake audio... I have not met anyone. Kumaraswamy is trying to hide his failures. This is a drama,” Yeddyurappa said.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 10:17 IST