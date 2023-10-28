BJP says Priyanka Gandhi's Israel post attempt to look better than Rahul Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday lashed out at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said she was ‘shocked and ashamed’ over India abstaining at the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.(ANI file)

“For those who are “ashamed and shocked”, must realise that India will NEVER be on the side of terrorism. India’s Explanation of Vote – spelt this out categorically. Our position on the Israel – Palestine issue is steadfast and consistent”, the former Union minister shared a screenshot on India abstaining from the vote.

While attacking the Congress leader, Naqvi posted," Those who choose to side with terror do so at their own peril… On a lighter note, Priyanka Ji, you should first educate yourself on things that are put out from your X account. Looks like people, who have no idea of Congress’s past positions on the situation, are advising you. What is worse is that in an attempt to make you look ‘better’ than Rahul, they are making you look silly".

Taking to social media platform X, Vadra had posted,"“An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind” ~ Mahatma Gandhi. I am shocked and ashamed that our country has abstained from voting for a ceasefire in Gaza. Our country was founded on the principles of non-violence and truth, principles for which our freedom fighters laid down their lives, these principles form the basis of the constitution that defines our nationhood. They represent the moral courage of India that guided its actions as a member of the international community".

‘Terrorism is a malignancy, knows no borders’: India

On abstaining from voting on UNGA resolution, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence.

She said that violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions.

Describing the terror attacks in Israel on October 7 as shocking, Patel said they deserve condemnation. India’s explanation of the vote did not mention Hamas.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she was quoted as saying by PTI.

(With PTI inputs)

