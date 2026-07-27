BJP slams ‘selective outrage’ against journalists during NEET protests, says attacks ‘unacceptable’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday criticised what it called “selective outrage” over the treatment of journalists during recent protests linked to the NEET paper leak at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, stating that there can be “no justification” for targeting members of the media.
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BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, in a post on X, said that some journalists were targeted during the protest, with women journalists subjected to sexual abuse. “What happened to some journalists at the protest was unacceptable. A few were targeted, and women journalists, in particular, were subjected to vile sexual abuse. There can be no justification for that,” he wrote.
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The remarks came just days after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid a row over NEET paper leak. The paper leak had sparked a massive student protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
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The remarks came just days after education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amid a row over NEET paper leak. The paper leak had sparked a massive student protest in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
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The BJP leader further said that such debates were not new and referred to what he described as longstanding perceptions of proximity between sections of the media and political establishments. He said that while platforms and individuals may have changed over time, “the ecosystem, incentives and alignments” remained similar.
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He also called for consistent standards when assessing media independence. “If media independence is the standard, it should apply consistently to everyone, not just those one happens to disagree with,” Malviya said.
Protests and the aftermath
The NEET-related protests, which were started by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), saw participation from student groups and political organisations, with demands ranging from accountability over alleged exam irregularities to broader reforms in the examination system.
As the protests continued for 25 days, Dharmedra Pradhan was forced to step down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a fast-track court for paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examination.
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The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 is expected to be introduced in the Parliament on Monday. The bill is aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and other unfair practices in public examinations.
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