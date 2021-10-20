Home / India News / BJP, SP trade barbs over inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport
india news

BJP, SP trade barbs over inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh engaged in a war of words over credit for developing Kushinagar International Airport months before crucial assembly elections
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP didn’t contribute “even a brick” for the foundation of Kushinagar International Airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP didn’t contribute “even a brick” for the foundation of Kushinagar International Airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Uttar Pradesh’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) traded barbs over the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport on Wednesday.

SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said the BJP was taking credit for the project, whose groundwork was done when he was the chief minister from 2012 to 2017. “..they didn’t even put a brick for the foundation …came to inaugurate a project inaugurated during Samajwadi Party (SP) rule...,” Yadav tweeted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport.

“BJP leaders must remember that merely becoming a pilot does not mean you own the plane...”

Also Read | Longest runway in UP, 8 flights every hour: Everything about Kushinagar airport

BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak hit back. “Why are you so sad?.... When work has been done by Modi ji and (chief minister) Yogi (Adityanath) ji, then, of course, inauguration too would be done by them....” he said in his tweet.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev said the Kushinagar airport project reflected the clear vision of the state’s all-around development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out