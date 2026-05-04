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BJP's Suvendu Adhikari set for Nandigram win again, dealing major blow to TMC

By the end of 11 rounds of counting, Adhikari had polled over 80,000 votes. TMC’s Pabitra Kar trailed in second place with 64,954 votes

Updated on: May 04, 2026 04:20 pm IST
Written by Shubham Pandey
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BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari appears set to win the Nandigram seat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, with trends clearly in his favour.

Nandigram election results LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari is on his way to win the Nandigram seat again. (Image generated by AI)

By the end of 11 rounds of counting, Suvendu had polled over 80,000 votes. TMC’s Pabitra Kar trailed in second place with 64,954 votes, while CPI’s Santi Gopal Giri was a distant third with 2,286 votes.

Nandigram remains a crucial political battleground, currently represented by two-time MLA Suvendu, who is also seen as one of the party’s key faces in West Bengal and a potential chief ministerial contender.

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Adhikari has maintained a firm grip on the constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he secured nearly 49% of the vote and notably defeated Mamata Banerjee. In 2016, his vote share was even higher, reportedly in the 65–67% range, underscoring his dominance in the seat.

 
suvendu adhikari west bengal election 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and Election Result 2026 LIVE, West Bengal Election Result 2026, Kerala Election Result 2026, Assam Election Result 2026, TamilNadu Election Result 2026, Mamata vs Suvendu, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / BJP's Suvendu Adhikari set for Nandigram win again, dealing major blow to TMC
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