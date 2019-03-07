BJP taps NRIs in UK to campaign for Narendra Modi

Create videos from iconic places such as London’s Big Ben extolling achievements of the Narendra Modi government, join virtual ‘chai pe charcha’, create selfie videos, or simply jump on to a flight to India to campaign for the BJP for the Lok Sabha election due this summer at your own cost for a minimum of two weeks.

These are among the eight options the Bharatiya Janata Party has offered the members of the large Indian diaspora abroad, a significant section of which has long supported the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and affiliated organisations such as the BJP.

Many people in the UK and elsewhere received an email this week from Vijay Chauthaiwale, who heads the BJP’s overseas division, inviting them to “campaign for Narendra Modi in 2019”, asking them to choose the activity and register on a new online platform called ‘NRI4NaMo’.

The options include joining WhatsApp groups, submitting suggestions for the party’s manifesto, writing blogs and articles “about the development schemes of PM Modi” and organising bike rallies with flags and banners of BJP-Modi and sharing their photos online.

According to Chauthaiwale, India has undertaken a “phenomenal journey of transformation in governance” during the tenure of the Modi government, which, he further claims, is “unparalleled” in India’s post-independent history.

“The historic visits of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to the UK have not only deepened bilateral relations, but also reinvigorated the Pravasi Bharatiya community in the UK, who have been the true ambassadors of India in the UK for several decades now,” he wrote.

Modi visited the United Kingdom in November 2015 and April 2018, when he addressed large diaspora gatherings in the Wembley Stadium and in a venue in Westminster, telecast live. His supporters joined Modi’s ‘Chai pe charcha’ event in Harrow before the 2014 elections.

The Overseas Friends of BJP claims that thousands of volunteers from the 1.5 million-strong Indian diaspora in the UK have registered to travel to India to join the BJP’s campaign, while others have enlisted for other activities.

Britain has a considerable presence of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), which has been functioning since 1966. Its structure, principles and activities are similar to those of the RSS, whose head Mohan Bhagwat attended its ‘mahashivir’ in Luton in August 2016 to mark 50 years of its existence.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 11:16 IST