BJP team meets guv over Cong’s ‘anarchy’

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:25 IST

Jaipur: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Poonia on Saturday met Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra along with a 14-member delegation to express displeasure over chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s comments related to convening of the assembly session to prove his majority.

Congress legislators backing Gehlot staged a five-hour sit-in on Friday asking Mishra to call a special assembly session for a floor test. They accused Mishra of acting under pressure and ignoring their demand as Gehlot expressed confidence of winning the trust vote amid his power tussle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Poonia said Gehlot’s threat that the state’s people will picket the governor’s house if Mishra did not convene the session threatens peace. “The CM [chief minister] and his government are guilty of pushing the state’s peace and calm into anarchy,” said Poonia. “There were scenes of anarchy on the streets in the state today and the CM, who is also the home minister of the state, is morally responsible for this.”

He added demonstrations were held at district headquarters on the call of the ruling party in clear violation of Covid-19 guidelines. “The fact that district administrations remained mute spectators to these violations shows the state government’s apathy towards Covid-19.”

The delegation gave a memorandum to Mishra saying Gehlot’s statement about picketing was a criminal act under the Indian Penal Code.

“The CM came to the Raj Bhavan with his MLAs, who shouted slogans; this led to anarchy. The pressure on the Governor to get a decision in their favour is a derogatory attempt to threaten Constitutional institutions. They also violated Covid-19 advisory on social distancing,” the memorandum said.

Ruling Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma linked the meeting to the BJP’s conspiracy to topple the government. “They are trying to delay the session and it is their tactic to topple the government in which they are not being successful. The meeting also proves that we have the majority.”