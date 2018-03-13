BJP TN chief says Kamal Haasan’s party has enrolled her as member

Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday claimed Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) floated by Kamal Haasan has enrolled her as a party member.

Talking to reporters in Tiruppur, she said she got a mail from the MNM stating that she was enrolled as a member.

Soundararajan said that the MNM has been enrolling people as its members using the email ids it has.

Responding to her claim, MNM tweeted: “Welcome to Makkal Needhi Maiam ma’am. We also have a photo, just like the one you released today. Just that we are blurring out your number. Don’t want the world calling you to ask how you registered for MNM.”

“By the way, we also have a deregistering option, just incase this has embarrassed you in front of your party. We wouldn’t want that for you. But for the time being, Welcome to #MakkalNeedhiMaiam.”

A member of the MNM public relations team told IANS after filling up the data online, an one-time-password (OTP) would be sent to the person. Only on the activation of the OTP, the email welcoming a person to the party would be sent.

However he was not able to clarify whether anybody can enroll anyone else keying the original email id but with a bogus mobile number to which the OTP would be sent.