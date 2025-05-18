BJP to hold ‘public speaking training’ for leaders in MP amid Col Sofiya Qureshi remarks row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a training camp in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for its leaders to improve their public speaking and avoid making mistakes, a move that comes after but the party says is not linked to recent controversies over two ministers’ comments about Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and the armed forces. Training camp will be held in June, and its schedule will be announced soon.(PTI/File)

The state BJP said the training programme was already planned and is part of regular party activities.

"It has nothing to do with recent statements of BJP leaders. Such events are held routinely, and nothing more should be read into it," PTI news agency quoted, MP BJP spokesperson as saying.

He said the training camp will be held in June, and its schedule will be announced soon.

BJP leaders under fire over remarks on Op Sindoor

The BJP came under fire after state tribal affairs minister Vijay Shah allegedly called Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who briefed the media during Operation Sindoor, a “sister of terrorists” in a public speech.

His remarks led to heavy criticism from the Opposition and civil society and prompted the High Court to order an FIR against him.

Before the issue settled, MP deputy chief minister Jagdish Devda said Indian armed forces and soldiers are “natmastak” (bowing) at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing up to Pakistan and terrorists.

Devda later claimed that his words were misunderstood.

Meanwhile, Chaturvedi said, “Prashikshan and Pratishthan (Training and Organisation) is our work culture. They are held regularly and routinely.”

Another senior BJP leader added that a similar camp was held before the 2023 assembly polls in Sehore district. Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and district presidents had all taken part.

He said one goal was to inform new MLAs and leaders about the BJP’s views and plans, and the other was to help them improve public communication.

He added that senior leaders would work with ministers, MLAs, and others at the Bhopal training camp.

Under Operation Sindoor, India launched targeted strikes on terror bases on May 7, after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. In response, Pakistan tried to attack Indian military sites on May 8, 9 and 10.

India hit back strongly, damaging key Pakistani military sites including airbases, defence systems, control centres, and radar units.

On May 10, foreign secretary Vikram Misri said both countries had agreed to stop all military action on land, air and sea, effective immediately.