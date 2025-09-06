BJP to launch programme to create awareness on latest GST reforms

The BJP has planned a nationwide outreach programme to apprise people, including traders, of the latest GST reforms brought in by the Modi government. The party will soon share further details in this connection, the BJP chief spokesperson added.(PTI file photo)

The GST Council approved a rate overhaul for all items, except those under the sin and luxury category, by limiting slabs to 5 per cent and 18 per cent effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

GST tax rates on common use items ranging from hair oil to corn flakes, TVs, and personal health and life insurance policies were slashed after the all-powerful GST Council on Wednesday approved a complete overhaul of the tangled Goods and Services Tax regime.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared a complete action plan regarding GST reforms. We have asked our units in the states and districts to inform the common people about the GST reforms," party chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said on Saturday while replying to a related query at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"We have planned to organise 'choupals' in every district (to apprise people of the GST reforms)," the BJP MP said, adding, "We have also prepared plans to organise programmes to inform traders about simplified GST."

Baluni said the BJP is set to organise various programmes on the GST reforms at a "very large scale" across the country,

"Press conferences of our senior Union ministers, party national spokespersons and general secretaries will also be held in every state," he said.

The party will soon share further details in this connection, the BJP chief spokesperson added.