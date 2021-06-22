BJP trying to politicise Nusrat Jahan’s marriage, says TMC’s Kunal Ghosh

The BJP is trying to politicise Nusrat Jahan’s statement regarding her marriage to Nikhil Jain, Trinamool Congress general secretary Kunal Ghosh said on Tuesday. Referring to the issue as a “personal family matter”, he told ANI, “If we start looking into the personal lives of others, it can be problematic for many people belonging to many parties.”

His remarks come after the Bharatiya Janata Party's lawmaker Sanghamitra Maurya made an appeal to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to take action against Nusrat Jahan. “TMC MP Nusrat Jahan in her bio (in Lok Sabha) mentioned that she is married and her husband’s name is Nikhil Jain. She took oath as Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain. Now she is saying that her marriage is invalid,” Maurya, the BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Ghosh defended Jahan earlier as well by saying that the issue of her marriage is personal and has got no connection with either politics or the party. Taking to Twitter on June 10, he said that BJP’s Amit Malviya should not comment on the matter as it won’t be good for the ruling dispensation if a debate starts. Ghosh said that the TMC is busy working for the people.

“TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain’s personal life, who she is married to or who she is living in with, should not be anyone’s concern. But she is an elected representative and is on record in the Parliament that she is married to Nikhil Jain. Did she lie on the floor of the House?” Malviya tweeted.

Jahan, who is TMC’s Basirhat MP, released a statement on June 9 saying her marriage to businessman Nikhil Jain in 2019 was invalid as an interfaith marriage requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. “As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship

or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself,” she added in the statement.