Home / India News / BJP underlines need to repair fissures in Rajasthan unit

BJP underlines need to repair fissures in Rajasthan unit

india Updated: Aug 11, 2020 12:19 IST
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Smriti Kak Ramachandran
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
BJP senior leader Kalicharan Saraf, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia, party leaders Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore address the media in Jaipur.
BJP senior leader Kalicharan Saraf, Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia, party leaders Gulab Chand Kataria and Rajendra Rathore address the media in Jaipur. (PTI)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) central leadership has underlined the need to repair fissures in the party’s Rajasthan unit in a bid to put its house in order, said a person aware of the matter.

According to this person, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje called on the BJP president JP Nadda last week and apprised him of the strain in the state unit.

During the meeting, the person said, Raje pointed out that she had largely been kept out of the party’s strategy sessions.

Raje had opted to refrain from commenting on the bitter power struggle between the sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, who is backed by 18 rebel Congress lawmakers, and CM Ashok Gehlot that had threatened to topple the state government in the desert state, said a second functionary familiar with the developments.

“When her silence was misconstrued, she issued a statement a few weeks ago. In the national capital, she assured Nadda that her loyalty is with the party, but she needs to be included in the decision-making process,” the functionary said.

Raje is said to have discussed these issues with the national leadership.

“She was asked to reach out to the BJP MLAs (members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly), who were reluctant to move to Gujarat ahead of the assembly session,” the functionary quoted above said.

Though the BJP distanced had itself from the crisis and denied any role in its attempts to topple the Congress government, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had emerged as the face of the party’s offensive against the ruling party.

Shekhawat’s name cropped up in viral audiotapes purportedly discussing a plot to dislodge the Gehlot government.

Speculations were rife that the BJP could form the state government on the basis of the support from the dissident legislators or by a third front led by Pilot.

Many also drew a parallel between Rajasthan and neighbouring Madhya Pardesh, where the then Kamal Nath dispensation had collapsed in March following the rebellion of Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had since defected to the BJP, and backed by 24 dissident party legislators.

