BJP veteran RK Sinha dies at 75; party leaders, RSS pay tribute

In a condolence message jointly issued by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, the organisation said Sinha's contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, nation-building, social work and the media world would be remembered.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin paid floral tributes to Sinha at AIIMS and said his contribution to the BJP since its formative years, as well as his role in giving SIS a global identity and generating employment in the security sector, would always be remembered.

Sinha died at his residence in Noida after a brief illness, family sources said.

Several BJP leaders, Union ministers and the RSS on Friday condoled the death of party veteran and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha, aged 75, recalling his contributions to the organisation, journalism, industry and social service.

The BJP president said, "His contribution to the expansion of the organisation since the founding days of the BJP will always be remembered. Along with giving SIS global recognition from Patna, he also played an important role in job creation in the security sector."

Describing Sinha as a guiding figure for the Chitransh community, Nabin said he always stood by people in their moments of happiness and grief.

"For me too, he was like a guardian, and his demise is a personal loss," he said, adding that Sinha's simplicity, dedication to the organisation and society, and affection for party workers would always be remembered.

In its condolence message, the RSS said, "The demise of renowned social worker and former Rajya Sabha MP Ravindra Kishore Sinha has caused a loss to the public sector. His contribution to giving a new identity to the private security services industry, service to the nation, social work and the media world will be remembered.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh offers its heartfelt tribute to him. We pray to God to grant the departed soul a place at his sacred feet and provide strength to the bereaved family," it added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound grief over Sinha's demise.

He said, "Mr Sinha's invaluable contribution to social service and the organisation can never be forgotten. May Prabhu Shri Ram grant the departed noble soul a place at his holy feet and give the bereaved family members the strength to bear this immense grief."

Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief over Sinha's demise, recalling his contribution to strengthening the party and his journey as an entrepreneur.

"The news of the demise of R K Sinha ji, senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and former Rajya Sabha MP, is extremely heartbreaking," he said.

"I shared a close bond with him. His journey as an entrepreneur, from zero to success in his industry, is remarkable. As a successful entrepreneur and a personality dedicated to ideology, he will always remain a source of inspiration for all party workers," Gadkari said in a condolence message.

BJP national general secretary Smriti Irani also condoled his death, describing it as extremely heartbreaking. She said Sinha's work in journalism, social service, industry and politics would always be remembered.

She also recalled his dedication to the organisation and his efforts towards the rehabilitation and employment generation for ex-servicemen.

BJP national general secretary Harish Dwivedi expressed deep grief over Sinha's demise, saying the news of his death after a prolonged illness had left him saddened. "His demise has left our hearts deeply anguished and sorrowful," he said.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also condoled Sinha's death. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to overcome the loss.

Born in Bihar and educated in Patna, Sinha began his career as a journalist with a Hindi newspaper and started SIS Enterprises, the country's largest private security firm, in the late 1970s, roping in a large number of ex-servicemen who had retired after the Bangladesh war.

The business, which is now said to be worth thousands of crore, gained instant success, especially in the "coal belt" of what was then south Bihar and now comprises Jharkhand.

Known to be ideologically inclined towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh since his days as a student, Sinha is counted among the founding members of the BJP, and he was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014 and also became a member of the party's national executive committee.