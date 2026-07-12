BJP vs Omar Abdullah: ‘Proof’ demanded for ‘ ₹20-30 crore’ MLA poaching claim

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded that Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah either substantiate his allegations that the party was trying to buy National Conference (NC) MLAs or apologise. The claims were "highly irresponsible and baseless," the BJP said. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of trying to bring down the NC-led government in Jammu and Kashmir by offering cash. (PTI)

The BJP's response came after Abdullah accused the party of trying to bring down the NC-led government in Jammu and Kashmir by offering cash, ministerial posts and a promise of statehood to his party's legislators.

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Omar Abdullah's allegations Addressing a workers' convention at Hazratbal in Srinagar on Saturday, Abdullah alleged that an NC MLA from the Jammu region told him he had been offered between ₹20 crore and ₹30 crore, a ministerial berth and restoration of statehood in exchange for switching sides.

"Where your (BJP) greed for money and ministries failed, you're telling my MLA in a closed room, 'Come with us. When you come, we'll give you a statehood.' A Supreme Court lawyer, a BJP official, tells one of my Jammu MLAs in a closed room: 'We'll offer you 20 to 30 crore rupees for a ministry, and the status of a state. Come with us.' They think people's faith is so cheap," Abdullah said, without naming either the MLA or the BJP leader.

The chief minister alleged that attempts were being made to engineer a split in the National Conference but claimed that none of his party's MLAs would "sell" themselves.

"There is not a single legislator here who will sell his integrity for ₹30 crore, or even ₹100 crore, because we know that we are answerable to God," he said. He added that the BJP would not be allowed to come to power in Jammu and Kashmir "through the back door."

Later, NC president Farooq Abdullah also alleged that attempts were being made to split the party, saying similar efforts had been made in the past as well.