BJP vs who in Himachal Pradesh poll? At HTLS, Pushkar Dhami says ‘no competition’

While Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make an inroad in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, and the Congress is holding the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power as it faces “no competition”.

Speaking on Day 2 of the 20th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), Dhami said, “Before the Uttarakhand election, I had made it clear that the BJP had no competition. And after the election, we saw the AAP didn't even win a single seat… since Uttarakhand is a tourist destination, tourists come and go. This is what happened after the election there. It will replay in the Himachal polls as well."

Dhami is among the top BJP leaders who has been campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, which goes to the poll on November 12.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spearheaded the initiative to develop all Himalayan states in the country. His affection for these states is quite visible. During the Himachal Pradesh assembly election campaign, wherever I went, I could see the excitement among people that they will get better opportunities," Dhami.

While Himachal Pradesh has a long political history of voting out the incumbent government in the state, Dhami claimed that the voters will break the trend this time.

Dhami said the development can continue in a state if the same government remains for a long time. In the last five years, many developmental works have been carried out in Himachal Pradesh, he said. “The state saw AIIMS and IIM, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, tap water supply to every household, and gas pipeline, among others in the last five years,” the Uttarakhand chief minister said, adding that both the central and Himachal Pradesh governments are doing a commendable job in the state.

No bickering in Himachal BJP

While the BJP is eyeing on ‘mission repeat’ in Himachal Pradesh, it is grappling with a rebellion within its ranks. Around 30 rebels are fighting against official BJP candidates in the 68-seat state. “Since the BJP has gained its reach across the country, many within the party want to contest elections. But taking all aspects into consideration, only one gets a ticket. People and workers associated with the party understand the situation and gradually, they understood that the BJP is the only alternative which will strive for development in the hilly state,” Dhami said.

Dhami was plucked out of obscurity by the BJP last July to replace Tirath Singh Rawat as chief minister with just months to go before the Uttarakhand assembly elections. He was the third leader to occupy the chief minister's post in 2021. Earlier in the year, Trivendra Singh Rawat had to make way for Tirath Singh Rawat. Dhami is the state's 12th chief minister and, at 46, the youngest.

When asked about his learning points in the last few months, Dhami said there have been brainstorming sessions, surveys and analysis of situations to take Uttarakhand to newer heights.

Why instability in Uttarakhand

Responding to a question on the political instability preceding his takeover, the Uttarakhand chief minister said the BJP has always taught its leaders “the country comes first, party next and self last”. “With this mantra, I have been trying to work for the state's development. Besides, I have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support. That's why I am able to work with full energy,” he said.

Dhami is credited for breaking the myth associated with Uttarakhand polls that the ruling party never returns.

But according to Dhami, it's because of the BJP's social welfare policies the people of the state exuded confidence in him. “The government reached out to the person living at the remotest corner of the state. Women, especially, have deep confidence in the prime minister because of the way he showed concern for the people during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

According to Dhami, during the previous Congress rule, it never took these small states seriously since they send only four-five members to Parliament.

Dhami also admitted that Modi's popularity among every section of society plays a key factor in the BJP's success in several states.

No anger over Agnipath Scheme

Dhami also played down the discontent among the people of Himachal Pradesh over the Centre's Agnipath Scheme under which youths will be recruited to the Indian Army for four years. “There is no resentment as such. Recently, there were recruitment camps in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well. Lakhs of youths participated in the camps. Along with this, PM Modi's 10 lakh jobs promise is a massive initiative to reduce unemployment in the country,” he said.

Uniform civil code

The Uttarakhand CM also asserted that gradually, all states will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Taking a clue from the Uttarakhand government, the BJP recently released its manifesto, promising to implement the UCC in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh if voted back to power.

AAP to be decimated in MCD poll

According to Dhami, like in Uttarakhand, the AAP will be decimated in the Delhi Municipality elections. “The people of Delhi will soon realise the politics of deceit and lies practised by the AAP. People want one government in both centre and the state,” the BJP leader said.

Evidence intact in Ankita Bhari murder case

The Uttarakhand CM dismissed the allegations that the evidence was destroyed by using bulldozers after the incident took place. "The anguish among people was natural. The state government swung into action and arrested the accused… It's wrong to say that there were attempts to destroy the evidence. All video evidence is intact," the CM claimed.

Medical education in Hindi

Inspired by Madhya Pradesh, the Uttarakhand government will start medical education in Hindi, said Dhami. The state aims to start the Hindi curriculum, parallel to the English one soon. “This will give an edge to youths,” he said.

