BJP will be history if INC...: Suspended Cong leader on why he defends party

Former Congress leader Sanjay Jha who was suspended from the party in 2020 for anti-party activities on Friday said if the party fights the Gandhian fight, BJP will be history. He tweeted this in the context of how Congress among the opposition parties took up the case of the release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts in a spirited fight. The suspended Congress leader said there is a reason why he defends the party so "vigorously, vociferously" despite the suspension.

"People ask me why I defend the Congress so vigorously, vociferously, despite suspension. There is a reason. The Congress has stood up to take on the most repugnant, immoral and misogynistic BJP in the #BilkisBano case. If INC fights the Gandhian fight, BJP will be history," Sanjay Jha tweeted.

The Congress took to the streets on Friday to protest the release of the 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano rape case who were allowed to walk out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy. Calling for the immediate revocation of the remission policy, the Congress asked if PM Modi approved of the decision of the Gujarat government.

Over 6,000 citizens have urged the Supreme Court to revoke the remission as, they said, it will have a chilling effect on every rape victim.

Bilkis Bano was gangraped when she was five months pregnant and was fleeing the Godhra violence said her faith in justice has been shaken. Her 3-year-old daughter was killed. "The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts," she said in a statement.

It may be noted, Sanjay Jha was suspended in 2020 for "anti-party activisties and breach of discipline". His suspension followed his tweets expressing dissatisfaction over the functioning of the party when the party was facing crisis in Rajasthan.

