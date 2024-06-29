‘BJP will be wiped out of Jharkhand': Ex-CM Hemant Soren

A day after being released from jail on bail in a money laundering case, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and vowed to “wipe out” the party in the upcoming state assembly election. Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren speaks to the media after being released on bail, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Somnath Sen )

"BJP has expertise in destroying the social fabric of India; people taught them a lesson in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is daydreaming of winning assembly elections in Jharkhand," said Hemant Soren at a meeting with JMM workers in Ranchi.

“We will give a befitting reply to those who hatched a conspiracy against us. It’s time to put the last nail in BJP's coffin; the saffron party will be wiped out from Jharkhand,” he told jubilant party workers.

"I have received information that (assembly) elections may be held earlier in the state, and we are ready for them,” he added.

Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail following a bail order from the Jharkhand High Court.

Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January as part of its money laundering probe in an alleged land scam case. The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

The court has held that, prima facie, he is not guilty of the offense and there is “no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offense while on bail”.

'I have come again to provide leadership': Soren

“No one can hide the truth, it comes out sooner or later," Soren claimed.

“I have come amongst you once again to provide you with leadership. I assure you that the results of Lok Sabha elections have given strength to natives and tribals of Jharkhand,” he added.

The BJP secured eight out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand in the 2024 general polls. The JMM secured three seats, the Congress bagged two and the AJSU party got one seat.