BJP winning 370 Lok Sabha seats will be true tribute to SP Mookerjee: PM Modi

New Delhi: By winning 370 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will pay homage to the sacrifice made by Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. It will be a true tribute to Mookerjee, who fought for scrapping Article 370. PM Modi at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday (Twitter/@BJP4India)

Modi was addressing the office bearers meeting at the start of the BJP’s two-day national council meet in New Delhi.

Mookerjee led the campaign against the abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, which gave it special status. The article was scrapped by an act of Parliament in 2019 and has been on top of the BJP’s list of achievements. Abrogation of the special status has been an electoral promise of the BJP for decades.

Modi asked the BJP members to build the party’s Lok Sabha campaign around its pro-poor work and the country’s development and enhanced standing globally.

The PM also instructed the cadre to ensure that at every booth at least 370 votes are added to the BJP’s tally. He also instructed them to reach out to first-time voters and talk about the difference between India before 2014 and now.

Briefing the media about the PM’s address, party’s national general secretary Vinod Tawde said that the PM cautioned the party cadre that the opposition will try to spin a negative campaign narrative and said the party will need to ensure it does not get entangled in “unnecessary” issues.

The BJP cadre has also been asked to highlight the governance record, which has been free of any allegation of corruption and irregularities.

“The work done in the last decade, there have been no allegations of corruption. This corruption-free, development-oriented success that we got, we need to tell people about it,” Tawde said.

Tawde said the party will launch a campaign to reach out to beneficiaries of various central government schemes from February 25.

“A resolution will be placed for discussion and passage, on Viksit Bharat, Modi Guarantee and phir ek baar Modi sarkar,” he said.