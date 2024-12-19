BJP Woman MP accuses Rahul Gandhi of ‘making her uncomfortable’, demands apology

New Delhi: Several lawmakers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “pushing and injuring” one of their leaders and making a woman lawmaker “uncomfortable” outside Parliament. Rahul Gandhi with other MPs at the Parliament premises on Thursday (ANI/Rahul Singh)

The situation turned chaotic as Congress lawmakers shouted slogans such as “Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega” and “Amit Shah maafi maango,” while BJP leaders demanded a public apology from Gandhi.

S. Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP, said, “While protesting peacefully, I was standing near the Makar Dwar staircase when the leader of Opposition came close to me, making me feel uncomfortable. He started shouting at me, which is unbecoming of an opposition leader. No sitting female member should be treated this way. I seek protection.”

Union minister Kiren Rijiju added, “Rahul Gandhi attacked our lady MP and two others from the Lok Sabha. They were hospitalised. We are not afraid, but we don’t want Parliament to descend into physical violence. This is not a wrestling ground.” Rijiju demanded an apology from Gandhi.

The Leader of the House J.P. Nadda condemned the incident, saying, “Congress exposed itself during the Constitution debate. Rahul Gandhi’s actions, including pushing two of our MPs and causing their hospitalisation, are undemocratic and violent. Phangnon Konyak was also pushed, which is both physical and emotional violence. Parliament condemns this act.”

However, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Tiruchi Siva refuted the allegations, calling them one-sided. He defended Gandhi, saying, “There was a demonstration outside, and Rahul Gandhi, as a senior leader, complained that he was pushed. He respects every woman, and nothing of this sort happened.”