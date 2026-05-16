BJP worker’s kin under lens in NEET-UG leak case

Investigating agencies are probing a possible NEET-2025 paper leak involving members of BJP worker Dinesh Biwal’s family after their alleged long-time links with Haryana-based paper supplier Yash Yadav and the admission of multiple family members into government medical colleges despite average academic records raised suspicion. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Dinesh Biwal, his brother Mangilal and Mangilal’s son Vikas in connection with the alleged NEET-2026 paper leak case (X/ Representative photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Dinesh Biwal, his brother Mangilal and Mangilal’s son Vikas in connection with the alleged NEET-2026 paper leak case. On Thursday, the CBI informed a Delhi court, “Vikas Biwal, the son of Mangilal disclosed that during the NEET coaching at Sikar, Rajasthan, he came in contact with Yash Yadav who alleged claimed that he can arrange leaked NEET (UG) 2026 question paper for money.”

According to the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and CBI probe, Mangilal allegedly received the leaked question paper from Yash Yadav through Telegram on April 29.

Investigators alleged that the deal was fixed at ₹10 lakh if 150 questions matched with the original paper.

The probe found that Mangilal allegedly provided printed copies of the leaked paper to his son Aman Biwal, Dinesh’s son Rishi, and their elder brother Ghanshyam’s daughter Gunjan, all of whom appeared for the examination on May 3.

Dinesh and Mangilal, natives of Jamwa Ramgarh in Jaipur district, were earlier involved in moneylending and real estate business. About five years ago, the family shifted to Sikar with seven children to prepare them for NEET examinations.

The children include Dinesh’s son Rishi; late Ghanshyam Biwal’s daughters Palak, Sania and Gunjal; and Mangilal’s sons Vikas and Aman, and daughter Pragati.

Link to Yash Yadav, Sikar coaching centres

Admission documents from CLC coaching institute in Sikar, accessed by HT, showed that the children had been studying there since 2024 before later shifting to the newly established Deep Career Point academy in 2025.

Several posters issued by Deep Career Point after NEET-2025 featured Palak, Sania and Gunjal as top-scoring students.

“It is possible that they met Yash Yadav in CLC only who came to prepare for NEET. However, the fact is yet to be ascertained. They also met a chemistry teacher in CLC, Satyanarayan Chaudhary (who later founded Deep Career Point), who has now also been detained by CBI,” a Rajasthan SOG official said on condition of anonymity.

The CBI also informed the court that Mangilal allegedly shared the leaked paper with Satyanarayan. It further alleged that Yash Yadav asked Vikas to arrange additional candidates in exchange for free access to the leaked question paper. According to investigators, Vikas allegedly contacted several candidates and shared their details with Yash Yadav through WhatsApp and Instagram.

“Soon after the leak unfolded, CBI arrested Dinesh, Mangilal, and Vikas based on substantial evidence, while a search was also started for Rishi, Aman, and Gunjal. But they are still absconding. The phones of their other children are also switched off,” a police officer said.

The CBI also searched the Biwal residence in Jamwa Ramgarh on Thursday evening. Officials said only Dinesh’s mother and Mangilal’s wife were present at the house. Meanwhile, CBI investigators on Friday began questioning faculty members and friends of the other five children of the family, all of whom secured admission in government medical colleges.

Investigators also said the sudden improvement in the children’s NEET scores compared to their past academic records has become a key focus of the probe.

Cong accuses BJP of shielding paper leak mafia, demands action

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra on Friday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Centre and the Rajasthan government over the alleged NEET-2026 paper leak, claiming that the scandal exposed a larger racket operating from Rajasthan and accusing authorities of shielding influential people involved in the case.