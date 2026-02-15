BJP-Cong workers clash in Pune over Harshwardhan Sapkal's Shivaji-Tipu remarks, 9 injured

Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal's remarks ‘equating’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with Tipu Sultan have sparked a political row in Maharashtra. Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde said the party had submitted a written complaint against BJP functionaries. (PTI)

In the aftermath of the outrage, BJP and Congress workers clashed in Pune, with stone pelting also reported. The incident, which took place near the Congress Bhawan, the party's headquarters in Pune, led to nine persons sustaining injuries.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma told PTI news agency that a protest was held near the Congress Bhavan, during which there was sloganeering from workers of BJP and Congress. “Workers of both parties climbed onto walls and there was stone pelting from both sides. Cases are being registered against workers of both sides,” Sharma said.

Three Congress workers, two BJP workers, two police personnel and two journalists sustained minor injuries during the incident, Sharma said.

Following this, Pune city Congress chief Arvind Shinde said the party had submitted a written complaint against BJP functionaries, PTI reported. Shinde urged for a case to be registered against Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, BJP City president Dheeraj Ghate, Dushyant Mohol and other workers.

Sapkal's remarks, an FIR and a clarification Sapkal in his remarks, which spurred a row, allegedly drew similarities between 17th century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan of the 18th century. The Maharashtra Congress chief made the remarks on Saturday while speaking to reporters on the controversy over a portrait of Tipu Sultan displayed in the office of Malegaon municipal corporation's deputy mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, who is Muslim.

The display of the portrait of the Mysore ruler, who is known to have fought British colonialists, was opposed by Shiv Sena and other groups. Sapkal, while speaking in Marathi, allegedly compared the bravery and ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj with those of Tipu Sultan, stating that the latter had fought against the British and should be regarded as a courageous warrior and a “son of the soil”.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Sapkal on a complaint filed by BJP Pune city unit president Dhiraj Ghate. The complainant alleged that the remarks hurt the sentiments of followers who revere Shivaji Maharaj as a deity-like figure, calling them provocative in nature and having the potential to disturb social harmony.

While police initiated a probe into the video and circumstances under which the statements were made, Sapkal issued a clarification.

“I want to clearly state that the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is our pride, honour, and glory. It was through his valour that Hindutva Swarajya was established,” ANI cited Sapkal as saying. The Congress leader said that “taking inspiration from that, Tipu Sultan carried forward the struggle for self-rule.” He further alleged that his remarks were being “politicised by the BJP.”