BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends in Lok Sabha elections: News channels

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the halfway mark in the early trends as counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway across the country on Tuesday, June 4, Times Now and News18 reported. It also reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was leading from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. A woman shows her index fingers marked with an indelible ink as she poses for a photograph next to a cutout portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after casting her vote in the seventh and final phase of India's national elections, in Varanasi, (AP)

The BJP-led NDA surged ahead with leads in more than 300 parliamentary seats, with opposition INDIA bloc ahead in 170, according to Times Now.

News18 gave leads in 293 seats to the NDA, while the INDIA bloc was ahead in 192 and NDTV showed NDA leading in 281 seats with INDIA bloc closing in on 197 seats.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has begun across states and Union Territories, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told news agency PTI.

According to the Conduct of Election Rules, postal ballots were taken up for counting first and the process of counting of votes recorded in electronic voting machines (EVMs) began 30 minutes later.

The process of counting votes cast through postal ballots and EVMs will continue simultaneously.

While the Lok Sabha has 543 members, counting is being held for 542 seats after the BJP's Surat candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed.

Counting of votes is also underway for the assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, where polling was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

Elections to the assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were also held alongside the Lok Sabha polls. The results of these elections were declared on June 2.

Since 2019, VVPAT (voter verifiable paper audit trail) slips from five randomly selected polling stations per assembly constituency -- or segment in case of Lok Sabha seats -- are matched with the EVM count for greater transparency.