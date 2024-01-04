BJP protests arrest in post-Babri riots case; Karnataka CM justifies action

Bengaluru BJP workers stage a protest against the state government over the arrest of a person in Karnataka's Hubballi for alleged involvement in the riots after the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party held protests across Karnataka over the arrest of a man in connection with a 31-year-old case related to Ram temple agitation registered in 1992, as the Congress government justified its action dubbing him a criminal suspect with multiple charges.

Srikanth Poojari, 50, was apprehended by Hubballi police on Monday, over his suspected involvement in the riots that ensued in Hubballi following the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 when he was 20 years old.

BJP leaders, led by state president BY Vijayendra, held a demonstration at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, which saw the participation of prominent party figures, including DV Sadananda Gowda, Dr CN Ashwath Narayana, K Gopalaiah, and LA Ravi Subramanya.

During the protest, Vijayendra accused the Siddaramaiah government of being biased against Hindus. “The Congress government is trying to oppress the rights of Hindus in the state.” He demanded Poojari’s release within 48 hours, threatening to escalate the matter by submitting a complaint to the governor and having party workers storm the Town Police Station in Hubballi if necessary.

Ashwath Narayan criticised the Congress government’s handling of the situation and accused the Congress of indulging in appeasement politics. “There should not be appeasement politics or misuse of the funds. Only vote bank politics is not appreciated by the people. They are trying to politicise the entire thing so that’s the reason we are condemning the entire approach of the Congress government in Karnataka. Now they should realize to be nationalist, respect all sections,” he said.

Senior BJP leader Sadananda Gowda alleged political motives behind Poojari’s arrest, particularly noting the timing of the arrest and consecration of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple. He questioned the legality of closing cases and warned that the Congress government’s appeasement politics would have repercussions.

“Closing the cases, was it within the purview of legal boundaries? The appeasement politics of Siddaramaiah certainly will hit back at him within a very short period. Legal issues which need to be taken care of will be taken care of by BJP legally,” he said.

“These are all political activities, 100% politically motivated. Now when we are going to inaugurate Ayodhya Ram Mandir, at this juncture why would they do all this? Why this provocation?” he asked.

Responding to the allegations, chief minister Siddaramaiah issued a statement, dismissing the BJP’s claims as baseless and politically motivated. He highlighted the danger of assigning caste and religious labels to criminals, pointing out that even during the BJP’s rule, chief minister BS Yediyurappa had faced legal action without accusations of being anti-Hindu.

The chief minister said, “For four years, the BJP spent time in misrule and corruption scandals, but all of a sudden they have woken up in panic due to the public’s positive response to our government’s achievements. They are desperately clinging to the arrest of a suspected criminal in Hubballi to lead their baseless charge.”

“Even when the BJP government was in power in the state, the Lokayukta police had arrested chief minister BS Yediyurappa and he was sent to jail. Is that Hubballi suspect any greater Hindu or devotee of Ram than Yediyurappa? So, was the government at that time anti-Hindu?” he asked.

“Not even the leaders of the BJP’s parent organisation called the government that arrested Yediyurappa anti-Hindu, did they? Why this outcry now?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad raised concerns about a potential “Godhra-like incident” in Karnataka ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22. Hariprasad urged the government to remain vigilant and make necessary arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents, citing alleged instigation by certain organisations in other states.

“A similar (Godhra-like) situation can be created here also. So, no room should be given for any untoward incident to happen in Karnataka. All the arrangements should be made for those willing to go to Ayodhya so that we should not see another Godhra happening in Karnataka,” he said.

“There is an absolute possibility (for such an incident). I can even give information. I can tell you that the heads of some organisations went to some states and instigated some BJP leaders. I cannot say that openly. They are doing it. They are instigating such acts,” Hariprasad alleged.